Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.82 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.23 billion $1.67 billion 9.62

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2150 2461 94 2.39

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 134.71%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.77% 0.07% -1.54%

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.