FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 65,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

