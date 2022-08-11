FTX Token (FTT) Trading 10.9% Higher This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $383.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,467,939 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,602 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

