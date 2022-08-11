Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,790 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NOW traded down $12.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $503.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,460. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 567.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.08 and its 200 day moving average is $503.34.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,656. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

