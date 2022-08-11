Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 20,861 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 235,467 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 16,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.