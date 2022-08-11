Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 16,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

