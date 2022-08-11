Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

