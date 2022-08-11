Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,494. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

