Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis Price Performance

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.