Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

