Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 14,187 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.27. 38,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,202. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

