Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 37,621 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 2.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $57,553,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

