Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 12,971 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 47,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

