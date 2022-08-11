Fuse Network Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $443,193.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038300 BTC.
Fuse Network Profile
Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.
Fuse Network Coin Trading
