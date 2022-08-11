FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1Life Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 730,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 230,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

