FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

