FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issued By KeyCorp

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 203,964 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

