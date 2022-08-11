FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $33.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $39.49. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $35.28 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.16 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.62.

BNTX stock opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

