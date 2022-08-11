FY2022 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Reduced by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.85. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

