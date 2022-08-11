FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

