FY2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Decreased by Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.53). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRAX. Bank of America cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $23.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,815. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

