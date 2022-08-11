FY2022 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Increased by Analyst

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for ShockWave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $277.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $277.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $6,461,438. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

