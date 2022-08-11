FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Reduced by Analyst

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GRN opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$128.04 million and a PE ratio of -29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

