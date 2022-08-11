FY2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for RumbleON in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

RumbleON Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.66.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,627 shares of company stock worth $1,220,002 over the last 90 days. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.