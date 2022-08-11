FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

