FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

