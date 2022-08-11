Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Short Interest Up 414.0% in July

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 414.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

GEEX remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.