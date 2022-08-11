Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 million and a P/E ratio of -147.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Further Reading

