GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDI. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.75.

TSE:GDI opened at C$50.05 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

