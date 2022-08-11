GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %

G1A opened at €37.24 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a one year high of €48.55 ($49.54).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

