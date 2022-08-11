GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %

G1A opened at €37.24 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a one year high of €48.55 ($49.54).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.