General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.