General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 397,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559,051. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

