Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 26.89, but opened at 26.11. Getty Images shares last traded at 26.77, with a volume of 1,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc creates and distributes images, audio and video products, documents, press kits, and other visual content to businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a collection of contemporary creative imagery to news, sports, entertainment, and archival imagery products; photo assignment services; and research and clearance/licensing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.