Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 375% compared to the average daily volume of 7,335 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 6,032,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,397,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

