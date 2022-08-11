Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Glencore Stock Up 1.2 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 469.95 ($5.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £61.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.97. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.52.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

