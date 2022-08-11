Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.35. 28,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 20,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000.

