Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the July 15th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 3,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

