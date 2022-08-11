Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 82.0% in July

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,667. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 167,226 shares in the last quarter.

