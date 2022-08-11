Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

