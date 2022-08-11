Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

