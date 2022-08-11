Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

