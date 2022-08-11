Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

NYSE:MCD opened at $261.36 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

