Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,244,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

