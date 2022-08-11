Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,097.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

LRCX opened at $498.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

