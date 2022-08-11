Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.74 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

