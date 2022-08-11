Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 11,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 50,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.14 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

