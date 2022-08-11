Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.80. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.11.

