Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldstein Munger & Associates lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,830. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

