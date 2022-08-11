Goldstein Munger & Associates Purchases 1,120 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 5.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 108,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.