Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518,883 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Golub Capital BDC worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

